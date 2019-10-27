Athletics
IOC defends moving Olympic marathon events from Tokyo
27 October 2019 - 00:00
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has defended a plan to move the 2020 marathon and race-walking events from Tokyo to northern Japan, despite opposition from local officials.
John Coates, chair of the IOC's co-ordination commission, said the decision was made after the world championships in Doha, in which dozens of athletes received medical attention in hot and humid conditions...
