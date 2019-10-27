Soccer
Khama Billiat key to Kaizer Chiefs hopes of beating Sundowns
27 October 2019 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs' form has certainly shown that they are capable of beating Mamelodi Sundowns today.
That statement might seem misleading, because in the unpredictable Absa Premiership just about any team can beat another on a given day. So then why should the team leading the league not be able to?..
