Konkco loses WBC title bid after brave attempt

SA fighter ahead until Thai champ downed him in eighth round

The last time a South African boxer won a WBC title, Bill Clinton was the US president, PlayStation 2 had just been released, the Concorde was still in service and the International Space Station was about to start hosting long-term residents.



That was more than 19 years ago, and SA fans will have to wait until the next decade after Simpiwe Konkco lost his bid for the WBC strawweight title on points against Chayaphon Moonsri in Thailand on Friday afternoon...