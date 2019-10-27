Sport

F1

Lewis Hamilton downbeat about Mexico race

27 October 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

If things go his way, Lewis Hamilton can clinch his sixth drivers' world title triumph in the rarefied atmosphere of the Mexican Grand Prix today.

It would be a monumental achievement, nudging him ahead of five-time champion Juan Fangio and making him the second most successful driver in Formula One history behind only Michael Schumacher whose seven titles between 1994 and 2004 remain the pinnacle...

