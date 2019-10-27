Rugby

Marvellous Makazole Mapimpi has beaten the odds to be a Bok star

Springbok winger has had an unusual journey to the top

Makazole Mapimpi is a man on the move. Frankly, he's had to be a man of perpetual motion.



Within the space of a few seasons, he's been at the Border Bulldogs, Southern Kings, the Cheetahs, the Sharks before graduating to the Springboks. Being in a restive state comes naturally to the winger...