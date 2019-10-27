Rugby
Marvellous Makazole Mapimpi has beaten the odds to be a Bok star
Springbok winger has had an unusual journey to the top
27 October 2019 - 00:01
Makazole Mapimpi is a man on the move. Frankly, he's had to be a man of perpetual motion.
Within the space of a few seasons, he's been at the Border Bulldogs, Southern Kings, the Cheetahs, the Sharks before graduating to the Springboks. Being in a restive state comes naturally to the winger...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.