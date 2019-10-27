Tennis

On probation but Nick Kyrgios still mouths off at opponent

Nick Kyrgios, who has been placed on probation by the governing body of men's tennis over his behaviour, hit out at Norwegian player Casper Ruud on Twitter this week.



The Australian was responding to comments by Ruud in an interview with Swedish tennis website Tennisportalen about their match at Rome in May where Kyrgios was disqualified after hurling a chair on to the court...