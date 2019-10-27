Soccer

Raheem Sterling sparkles in Manchester City onslaught

Three second-half goals ensured Manchester City climbed back into second in the Premier League after a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.



Pep Guardiola's side survived a tame opening period as second-half goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan put Villa to the sword...