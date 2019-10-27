Athletics

Sascoc forced to defend controversial Olympic selection policy in court

Already facing widespread discontent, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has been forced to re-examine its controversial selection policy for the Tokyo 2020 Games.



The qualifying criteria will also be scrutinised in the Johannesburg High Court from Tuesday next week with fencer Juliana Barrett suing Sascoc for damages for her omission from Rio 2016 despite qualifying...