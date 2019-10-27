Sport

Unplugged by BBK

Supporters salivating in anticipation of lollapalooza

27 October 2019 - 00:00 By BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS

To borrow from the chewing gum molesting Scottish geezer Alex Ferguson, going into this afternoon's top-of-the-table clash, the goal for the mellow yellow juggernaut from Mamelodi is to knock the gold and black of Naturena off their f****** perch.

Chiefs, for their part, will aim to trot onto the pitch, put Mamelodi Sundowns to the sword and chop them into a thousand tiny unrecognisable pieces to maintain their spot at the summit...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport
  2. Moment of truth for the Springboks Sport
  3. Kohli defeats the celebrity of Tendulkar and MS Dhon Sport
  4. Hungry Meza's chance to net a Sundowns goal Sport
  5. Lack of depth in the side is the issue Sport

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X