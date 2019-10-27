Unplugged by BBK
Supporters salivating in anticipation of lollapalooza
27 October 2019 - 00:00
To borrow from the chewing gum molesting Scottish geezer Alex Ferguson, going into this afternoon's top-of-the-table clash, the goal for the mellow yellow juggernaut from Mamelodi is to knock the gold and black of Naturena off their f****** perch.
Chiefs, for their part, will aim to trot onto the pitch, put Mamelodi Sundowns to the sword and chop them into a thousand tiny unrecognisable pieces to maintain their spot at the summit...
