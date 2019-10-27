Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur no walkover, says cautious Jurgen Klopp
27 October 2019 - 00:00
Mauricio Pochettino said he is happy his Tottenham Hotspur players have rediscovered the winning feeling as they head to Anfield to face Premier League leaders Liverpool today.
And Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is well aware that Spurs poor start to the season does not mean they have forgotten how to play football and he expects the north London club to put in a 'proper performance' today...
