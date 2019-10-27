Cricket
Wanted: A new Proteas test captain
27 October 2019 - 00:02
Only Graeme Smith and Hansie Cronjé have captained SA in more men's Tests than Faf du Plessis, and the wear and tear is starting to show.
Smith, now a television commentator, is three years older than Du Plessis. But, in cutaway shots during the series in India, he looked the younger of the two as events lurched from calamity to catastrophe to car crash...
