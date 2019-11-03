Soccer

Ernst Middendorp's secret to success? Confidence with bit of arrogance

You can't miss the spring in Ernst Middendorp's step these days as he strolls in the corridors of Naturena - his club's well manicured headquarters in the south of Johannesburg.



This is a far cry from a forlorn-looking Middendorp, who wished for the earth to swallow him up after Kaizer Chiefs were humiliated by low-tier side TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final five months ago...