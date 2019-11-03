Athletics

Ethiopia's Desisa chases New York double

Defending champion Lelisa Desisa will attempt an unprecedented double today when he bids to retain his New York marathon crown just four weeks after winning gold at the World Championships in Doha.



After prevailing in gruelling conditions in Qatar last month, where the race began just before midnight to avoid the worst of punishing heat and humidity, Desisa faces the chill of a New York autumn today as he tries to defend his title...