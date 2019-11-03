Rugby

Here's how Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus brought home the World Cup

The coach has lifted the Boks from rock bottom to the Rugby World Cup final

A few weeks ago, with the Springboks' path to the final of the Rugby World Cup (RWC) far from certain, a journalist thanked coach Rassie Erasmus for making the Springboks look like Springboks again.



The world had missed the Boks...