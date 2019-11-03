Book Extract

Here's what it's like to tour with the Springboks at the World Cup

Sunday Times sport writer Liam Del Carme has been in Japan for the Rugby World Cup. In his new book about two decades of Bok tours, he captures the excitement of their sojourn in the Land of the Rising Sun

Japan is a place of wonder. Even going to the toilet is an experience that takes a little adjusting to in Japan. Never mind the etiquette, just knowing which button to press can be a leap into the unknown.



Bidet-style toilets have been installed in more than 80% of households. The features include anal hygiene, bidet washing, seat warming and deodorising. Some toilets have as many as 38 buttons with a liquid crystal display...