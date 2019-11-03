Soccer

Joshua King goal sinks an average Man United side

One step forward by Manchester United these days is invariably followed by another backward. Yesterday they lost 1-0 to Bournemouth in the English Premier League.



The defeat came just as a chink of light had appeared following consecutive wins in three different competitions. But the reality of United's mediocrity under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward was laid bare by a Bournemouth team who continue to create history under Eddie Howe...