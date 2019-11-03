Soccer

Leicester host Palace with top-four ambitions soaring

Jurgen Klopp is earning weekly plaudits for Liverpool's stunning start to the Premier League season, but two of the club's former managers, Brendan Rodgers and Roy Hodgson, are busy polishing their reputations.



Under Rodgers, Leicester City are looking serious contenders for a top-four spot after taking 20 points from their first 10 games, culminating in a 9-0 victory away to Southampton last week - matching the Premier League record winning margin...