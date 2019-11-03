The Springbok's victory belonged to all South Africans
03 November 2019 - 00:00
At times it was brutal, often it was downright ugly, but who cares? In the end there can have been few more poignant sights than that of Siya Kolisi, the boy from a dusty, poverty-stricken SA township, lifting the Rugby World Cup.
The first black man to captain the Springboks hoisted the trophy high into the Yokohama night and was instantly showered by golden streamers as fireworks lit up the sky at the end of a momentous triumph...
