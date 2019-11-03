Sport

Rugby

'Underdog' Springboks put England to the sword in Rugby World Cup final

03 November 2019 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

With Mount Fuji as a fitting backdrop the Springboks surged to the summit of world rugby for the third time when they methodically and ruthlessly plucked England's petals in the Rugby World Cup here yesterday.

This win is a personal triumph for coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Glory to the heavens for sparing the life of Xolani Gwala Sport
  2. Dear Springboks, beware of Wales Sport
  3. Wanted: A new Proteas test captain Sport
  4. Boks eye big bucks bonuses at the Rugby World Cup in Japan Sport
  5. Marvellous Makazole Mapimpi has beaten the odds to be a Bok star Sport

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X