Sport

Rugby

Unforgettable moments of the Rugby World Cup

03 November 2019 - 00:00 By reuters

Almost all observers agreed that Japan's staging of the Rugby World Cup, which kicked off on September 20, has been a huge success. Here are five of the more memorable moments.

THE V..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Glory to the heavens for sparing the life of Xolani Gwala Sport
  2. Dear Springboks, beware of Wales Sport
  3. Wanted: A new Proteas test captain Sport
  4. Boks eye big bucks bonuses at the Rugby World Cup in Japan Sport
  5. Marvellous Makazole Mapimpi has beaten the odds to be a Bok star Sport

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X