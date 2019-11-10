Soccer
Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki relishes Percy Tau's return
National team mentor relieved that all is well with Club Brugge star
10 November 2019 - 00:02
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was concerned when his star player Percy Tau did not feature for his team, Club Brugge, in their Champions League clash against Paris Saint Germain in Paris on Wednesday night.
Tau was an unused substitute when the Belgians lost 1-0 to the French Ligue 1 champions at the Parc des Princes Stadium...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.