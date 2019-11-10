Soccer

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki relishes Percy Tau's return

National team mentor relieved that all is well with Club Brugge star

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was concerned when his star player Percy Tau did not feature for his team, Club Brugge, in their Champions League clash against Paris Saint Germain in Paris on Wednesday night.



Tau was an unused substitute when the Belgians lost 1-0 to the French Ligue 1 champions at the Parc des Princes Stadium...