'Beast' Mtawarira has left an indelible mark on SA and world rugby

While Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has been a cult hero because of his name, it was in a Super Rugby match for the Sharks against the Stormers at King's Park in 2012 where he really left an endearing imprint in South Africa's rugby psyche.



At the restart, he lifted Anton Bresler, who overreached and if it wasn't for Mtawarira's incredible strength, the lock would have landed on his neck and something bad could have happened. On commentary for SuperSport, Matthew Pearce said:..