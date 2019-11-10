Golf

Captain Tiger Woods plays himself in Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods will be a playing captain when he leads the US against an International team in the Presidents Cup matchplay golf showdown at Royal Melbourne next month.



Woods, who claimed his 15th major title at the Masters in April and won his 82nd US PGA tour title at the Zozo Championship in Japan two weeks ago, named himself among four captain's picks for the 12-man team this week, along with US Open champion Gary Woodland, former Masters champion Patrick Reed and world No 14 Tony Finau...