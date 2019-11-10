Cricket
Kolpak is all about the money, says Simon Harmer
10 November 2019 - 00:00
The astronomical amounts of money that Kolpak players receive is a stumbling block for South African Kolpak contract holders who want to play domestic cricket in SA.
The latest to suffer from this is former Proteas and Warriors offspinner Simon Harmer, who plays for Essex...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.