Rugby

Lineouts and defence were key to Springbok success

Back to basics and smart use of set-pieces paid off

Now that the dust is settling on South Africa's unexpectedly glorious Rugby World Cup campaign, how they went about it from an onfield perspective has to be decoded.



It was a boringly simple way they went about it. The use of the lineout as an attacking and defensive platform and aggressive defence that harassed the living daylights out of the opposition worked like a charm. Stormers defence coach Norman Laker took us through how the Springboks' strict adherence to basics came through for them...