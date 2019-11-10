Athletics
Nike launches probe into disgraced coach Alberto Salazar
10 November 2019 - 00:00
Nike has launched an investigation into disgraced coach Alberto Salazar after Mary Cain, an American middle-distance runner and former teenage prodigy, claimed she was driven to self-harm by his constant pressure to lose weight.
Former teammates and coaching staff at the Nike Oregon Project - shut last month after Salazar was banned for four years for doping offences - added their voice to Cain's allegations on Friday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.