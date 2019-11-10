Soccer

Pep Guardiola on seismic clash with Liverpool: Losing won't be the end:

Pep Guardiola has laid bare the scale of the task facing Manchester City at Anfield. Not only will the champions face a Liverpool team who, he said, are the "strongest in the world", but will do so in an arena which is the "toughest stadium in Europe to go to".



Even if his intent was surely to motivate his players, to appeal to their competitive nature and pride, the City manager should know. Anfield is the only place he has been to at least three times and not won...