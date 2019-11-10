Tennis

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic hail new generation

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have hailed the fast-rising next generation of players, saying the future of tennis is "in good hands" ahead of the start of the ATP finals.



The "Big Three" remain the men to beat at the season-ending tournament in London - as they were when they first all played together at the event in 2007...