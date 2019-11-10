Soccer

Samuel Eto'o bemoans Ballon d'Or 'bias'

African players still do not get the recognition they deserve, Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o said, as he hopes that this will finally be the year another player from the continent wins the Ballon d'Or.



George Weah, the former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan striker who is now the president of Liberia, won the Ballon d'Or in 1995, but remains the only African player ever to have claimed the award...