Sport

Soccer

Samuel Eto'o bemoans Ballon d'Or 'bias'

10 November 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

African players still do not get the recognition they deserve, Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o said, as he hopes that this will finally be the year another player from the continent wins the Ballon d'Or.

George Weah, the former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan striker who is now the president of Liberia, won the Ballon d'Or in 1995, but remains the only African player ever to have claimed the award...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Here's how Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus brought home the World Cup Sport
  2. Unforgettable moments of the Rugby World Cup Sport
  3. Glory to the heavens for sparing the life of Xolani Gwala Sport
  4. Boks eye big bucks bonuses at the Rugby World Cup in Japan Sport
  5. Ernst Middendorp's secret to success? Confidence with bit of arrogance Sport

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X