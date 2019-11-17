The Leading Edge
Cricket is now a Trumpian dystopia like load-shedding of the soul
17 November 2019 - 00:00
Remember happiness, cricket-minded Mzansians? The feeling that, while things aren't perfect, they're fine. Maybe not forever. But for now.
It's been a while since we were in that bubble of bliss. How long? Exactly 1,098 days...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.