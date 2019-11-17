Sport

Cricket

Did Kagiso Rabada take a wrong turn in his sport?

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By TELFORD VICE

Maybe Kagiso Rabada should have heeded the signs and not veered off his original path.

Rabada was born on May 25 1995 - the same day Francois Pienaar's team started their journey to Rugby World Cup glory by beating the Wallabies at Newlands. He arrived at St Stithians as a hotshot fullback...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It's no silver bullet but the Springboks' World Cup triumph has given SA hope Sport
  2. 'Beast' Mtawarira has left an indelible mark on SA and world rugby Sport
  3. Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki relishes Percy Tau's return Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs steam ahead with victory over Orlando Pirates Sport
  5. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X