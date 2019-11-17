Soccer
Go get them, Bafana! National team awaits Sudan challenge
Nothing but a victory will for South Africans against north-east Africans
17 November 2019 - 00:04
Bafana Bafana will adopt an aggressive approach from the get-go when they take on Sudan in their second 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium this afternoon. Kick-off is 3pm.
Molefi Ntseki's men need a victory following a losing start to their campaign when they lost the opening qualifying match away to Ghana 2-0 in Cape Coast on Thursday night...
