Graeme Smith steps out, Nosworthy steps up in director of cricket race

In the aftermath of Graeme Smith's withdrawal from Cricket SA's director of cricket race this week, the experienced David Nosworthy has emerged as one of the candidates for the critical position.



The Sunday Times understands that the 51-year-old former Border and Northern Transvaal (Northerns) first-class cricketer not only applied for the position, but was interviewed alongside former Proteas national team selector Hussein Manack and suspended CSA employee Corrie van Zyl, who was acting as the director of cricket, and former national team captain Smith...