Rugby

Improved Bok depth the key to a repeat of that Lions victory in 2021

In just under two years, the Boks will face the Brits again

While it's pleasurable to bask in the glory of a Rugby World Cup victory, the threat of a British and Irish Lions tour in 2021 looms large.



It's worth remembering that the 2021 tourists have yet to lose a series since 2009. In 2013 they saw off Australia and four years later, earned a hard-fought one-all draw in New Zealand...