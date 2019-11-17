Cricket
Mabenas of cricket? MSL champions Jozi Stars lose again
.. for the fourth time
17 November 2019 - 00:02
The Jozi Stars slipped to their fourth consecutive defeat when the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants crushed them by nine wickets with 65 balls left.
The champions' 108 all out was never going to be enough on a decent batting surface, but the regression of the Stars' batting has to be a concern for coach Donovan Miller...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.