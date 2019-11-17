Sport

Cricket

Mabenas of cricket? MSL champions Jozi Stars lose again

.. for the fourth time

17 November 2019 - 00:02 By Khanyiso Tshwaku

The Jozi Stars slipped to their fourth consecutive defeat when the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants crushed them by nine wickets with 65 balls left.

The champions' 108 all out was never going to be enough on a decent batting surface, but the regression of the Stars' batting has to be a concern for coach Donovan Miller...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It's no silver bullet but the Springboks' World Cup triumph has given SA hope Sport
  2. 'Beast' Mtawarira has left an indelible mark on SA and world rugby Sport
  3. Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki relishes Percy Tau's return Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs steam ahead with victory over Orlando Pirates Sport
  5. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X