Sport

Tennis

Rafael Nadal bows out of ATP Finals, but ends on top

Spanish champion finishes the year as the world's No1

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By Reuters

It all felt a little odd at the O2 Arena on Friday. Rafael Nadal had just beaten rising Greek force Stefanos Tsitsipas in a classic scrap at the ATP Finals but had no idea whether it was good enough to keep him in the tournament.

Then, moments after his 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 victory the 19-time grand slam champion was presented with an enormous silver trophy by the ATP's soon-to-be-former chief Chris Kermode...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It's no silver bullet but the Springboks' World Cup triumph has given SA hope Sport
  2. 'Beast' Mtawarira has left an indelible mark on SA and world rugby Sport
  3. Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki relishes Percy Tau's return Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs steam ahead with victory over Orlando Pirates Sport
  5. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X