Tennis

Rafael Nadal bows out of ATP Finals, but ends on top

Spanish champion finishes the year as the world's No1

It all felt a little odd at the O2 Arena on Friday. Rafael Nadal had just beaten rising Greek force Stefanos Tsitsipas in a classic scrap at the ATP Finals but had no idea whether it was good enough to keep him in the tournament.



Then, moments after his 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 victory the 19-time grand slam champion was presented with an enormous silver trophy by the ATP's soon-to-be-former chief Chris Kermode...