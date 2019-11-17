Golf
Zander Lombard leads SA's charge ahead of Louis Oosthuizen at Sun City
17 November 2019 - 00:00
South Africa's Zander Lombard recovered from a poor start to shoot a level-par 72 and retain the lead after the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club yesterday.
Lombard's 11-under-par total of 205 kept him one shot ahead of fellow countryman Louis Oosthuizen (71) and Belgium's Thomas Detry (69)...
