Golf

Zander Lombard leads SA's charge ahead of Louis Oosthuizen at Sun City

South Africa's Zander Lombard recovered from a poor start to shoot a level-par 72 and retain the lead after the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club yesterday.



Lombard's 11-under-par total of 205 kept him one shot ahead of fellow countryman Louis Oosthuizen (71) and Belgium's Thomas Detry (69)...