Olympics
Barry Hendricks steps in at Sascoc as athletes struggle for critical funding
Competitors await funds but the state and Lottery taps have run dry
24 November 2019 - 00:04
Barry Hendricks was yesterday elected to lead the turnaround at the troubled SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) which, among various problems, has failed to pay athlete support.
Several federation officials told the Sunday Times that athletes were waiting for their Operation Excellence funding grants from Sascoc since September...
