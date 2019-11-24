Rugby

Deon Davids rumoured to be next Springbok coach

His four years at the embattled Southern Kings have prepared him for anything rugby throws at him in future, says Deon Davids.



The former Kings coach is a strong candidate to replace Rassie Erasmus in the Springbok set-up after the Rugby World Cup (RWC) winning coach made it clear he was going to step back and resume his role as SA Rugby's director of rugby...