Rugby
Deon Davids rumoured to be next Springbok coach
24 November 2019 - 00:03
His four years at the embattled Southern Kings have prepared him for anything rugby throws at him in future, says Deon Davids.
The former Kings coach is a strong candidate to replace Rassie Erasmus in the Springbok set-up after the Rugby World Cup (RWC) winning coach made it clear he was going to step back and resume his role as SA Rugby's director of rugby...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.