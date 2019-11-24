Motorsport
Formula E starts another all-electric battle
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Formula E starts its sixth season in Saudi Arabia on Friday with debutants Porsche and Mercedes hoping to carry their respective success in sports cars and Formula One to a new all-electric battleground.
French driver Jean-Eric Vergne, the first double champion, is aiming to complete his title hat-trick with the Chinese-owned DS Techeetah team in a series humming with renewed energy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.