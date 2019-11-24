Cricket

Gregory Mahlokwana's left and right magic carves a unique bowling path

Greg doesn't know which hand is the strongest

Gregory Mahlokwana is left-handed, yet there's things he does with his right hand that make him forget he's a southpaw.



The 24-year-old spinning all-rounder who plays for the Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League and the Titans and Northerns in domestic cricket, bowls equally well with his left and right hands. He bats left-handed...