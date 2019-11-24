Cricket
Jon-Jon Smuts praises Jason Roy as Giants strengthen top MSL position
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants captain Jon-Jon Smuts warned on Wednesday night that Jason Roy was on the brink of lighting up the Mzansi Super League at St George's Park.
Yesterday England's Cricket World Cup winner Roy backed his skipper by scoring 50 off 38 balls, but it was Chris Morris who provided the late fireworks as the Giants got 16 runs in the last over bowled by Malusi Siboto to edge the Heat by five wickets with one ball to spare...
