Soccer

Man City hang on to Liverpool's coat-tails by their fingernails

Manchester City kept Premier League leaders Liverpool in their sights yesterday

after battling back to beat Chelsea as Jose Mourinho ended Tottenham's away-day woes in his first game in charge.



Leicester saw off Brighton 2-0 to stay second, eight points behind Jurgen Klopp's men, and struggling Arsenal needed a stoppage-time goal to draw 2-2 with lowly Southampton...