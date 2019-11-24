Sport

Soccer

Man City hang on to Liverpool's coat-tails by their fingernails

24 November 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

Manchester City kept Premier League leaders Liverpool in their sights yesterday
after battling back to beat Chelsea as Jose Mourinho ended Tottenham's away-day woes in his first game in charge.

Leicester saw off Brighton 2-0 to stay second, eight points behind Jurgen Klopp's men, and struggling Arsenal needed a stoppage-time goal to draw 2-2 with lowly Southampton...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mpho Makola made his bed, now he must lie in it, period Sport
  2. Did Kagiso Rabada take a wrong turn in his sport? Sport
  3. Graeme Smith steps out, Nosworthy steps up in director of cricket race Sport
  4. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs steam ahead with victory over Orlando Pirates Sport

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X