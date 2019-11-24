Soccer
Maritzburg United must find ways to outfox Chiefs
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Maritzburg United have a big task in overcoming a Kaizer Chiefs outfit that's been brutal in their seven-match winning run ahead of today's Telkom Knockout semifinal at the Mbombela Stadium.
Amakhosi's run in five league matches include their 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Orlando Pirates, the same team they defeated on penalties in Durban in order to host Eric Tinkler's side in Mpumalanga today...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.