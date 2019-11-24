Soccer

Maritzburg United must find ways to outfox Chiefs

Maritzburg United have a big task in overcoming a Kaizer Chiefs outfit that's been brutal in their seven-match winning run ahead of today's Telkom Knockout semifinal at the Mbombela Stadium.



Amakhosi's run in five league matches include their 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Orlando Pirates, the same team they defeated on penalties in Durban in order to host Eric Tinkler's side in Mpumalanga today...