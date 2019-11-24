Sport

Soccer

Maritzburg United must find ways to outfox Chiefs

24 November 2019 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

Maritzburg United have a big task in overcoming a Kaizer Chiefs outfit that's been brutal in their seven-match winning run ahead of today's Telkom Knockout semifinal at the Mbombela Stadium.

Amakhosi's run in five league matches include their 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Orlando Pirates, the same team they defeated on penalties in Durban in order to host Eric Tinkler's side in Mpumalanga today...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mpho Makola made his bed, now he must lie in it, period Sport
  2. Did Kagiso Rabada take a wrong turn in his sport? Sport
  3. Graeme Smith steps out, Nosworthy steps up in director of cricket race Sport
  4. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs steam ahead with victory over Orlando Pirates Sport

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X