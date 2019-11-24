Sport

Soccer

New Spurs coach Jose Mourinho to Dele Alli: Play like the real Dele

Mourinho makes a return to form for the young star a priority

24 November 2019 - 00:00 By JASON BURT

Jose Mourinho has said he needs to bring "the real Dele Alli" back to Tottenham Hotspur and added that it was up to the rest of the team to improve and give Harry Kane the success he deserved to persuade him to stay at the club.

As Mourinho prepared for his latest return to the Premier League, with a lunch-time trip to West Ham yesterday, he continued his charm offensive at his new club, saying it was a relief to work with chair Daniel Levy having previously been at clubs who were "in fear" of him and reiterated that he did not need new signings and would not be an "Einstein" reinventing the way Spurs played...

