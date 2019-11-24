Olympics
Russia seems set for another Olympic ban
24 November 2019 - 00:00
The prospect of Russia being banned from next year's Olympics loomed closer this week when a World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) panel recommended the country's drug-testing authority be declared non-compliant with international rules.
In a statement, Wada said its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) had recommended that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) be suspended again when the global anti-doping watchdog's executive committee meets in Paris on December 9...
