Soccer
Sundowns book their spot in Telkom Knockout Cup final
24 November 2019 - 00:00
A repeat of the 2015 Telkom Knockout final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs is very much on the cards after a 10-man Brazilians beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-1 at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban yesterday.
This year's final will be played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban ( December 14), the same venue where Sundowns beat Chiefs 3-1 in the 2015 edition...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.