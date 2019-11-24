Soccer

Sundowns book their spot in Telkom Knockout Cup final

A repeat of the 2015 Telkom Knockout final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs is very much on the cards after a 10-man Brazilians beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-1 at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban yesterday.



This year's final will be played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban ( December 14), the same venue where Sundowns beat Chiefs 3-1 in the 2015 edition...