The time the Boks got bliksemed on & off the field during 1969/70 'Demo Tour'

Even before the Springboks left on their tour of Britain in late 1969, there was trouble. Only six Northern Transvaal players had been included in the 30-man team and eight were from Western Province, two of them bolters from Stellenbosch. Just a few days before Northerns had beaten Province in the Currie Cup final. Northern knives were out.



In this febrile provincialism, Danie Craven, president of the South African Rugby Board, was the usual suspect. The Matie guru must have had a hand in selection, it was suspected. But it was hard to accuse Craven openly...