Soccer

U-23 coach looks to Safa & PSL for co-operation after qualification success

SA under-23 coach David Notoane has called on the SA Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to hatch a plan to give him the best possible chance to prepare the side for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



SA came through a nailbiting penalty shootout win over Ghana at Cairo International Stadium on Friday in the third-place playoff at the Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations to ensure the side completed back-to-back qualification for the Olympics after they also appeared in 2016...