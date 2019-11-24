Cricket
Young Pakistan crash in Australia
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Marnus Labuschagne scored a sparkling 185 to help Australia to a commanding lead before its pace attack struck to leave Pakistan facing a heavy defeat on the third day of the first cricket Test in Brisbane yesterday.
The Klerksdorp-born Queenslander Labuschagne's maiden Test century combined with a doughty 154 from the bat of David Warner fired the hosts to 580 all out in response to Pakistan's 240 an hour after tea at the Gabba...
